Celebrating 35 years of granting wishes

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York is celebrating 35 years of making wishes come true.
Organizers, volunteers and even a wish alum came together in Clayton Tuesday to reflect on the importance of wish granting.
Since its establishment in 1985, Make-A-Wish CNY has granted 1,900 wishes, including one for Murielle Fedorko, who is now a senior at Sackets Harbor and will be the class valedictorian. She plans to pursue a career in medicine.
When she was five, she was diagnosed with Leukemia.
Make-A-Wish CNY granted her a trip to Disney World amid her three years of chemo treatments.
"So much of your childhood is taken over by your illness. So I think it's really important to live like a kid again, not just as a patient in the sick ward," said Fedorko.
Make-A-Wish CNY President Diane Kuppermann says that's the goal for every wish.
"Wishes change their story and it gives them something different to focus on than being sick. It helps them be a normal kid again. So they're no longer the kid that has cancer, they're the kid that's going to Disney World. Or they're no longer the kid living with a kidney transplant, they're the kid going to meet their favorite baseball player," she said.
Wishes like those are only possible through the support of volunteers. Kuppermann says they need more support in order to grant the wishes of 150 more kids - 15 of whom are in upstate New York.
"Wishes right now are taking between 10 and 14 months to complete and we'd really like to get that down to 7 to 9 months and that's a combination of financial support and volunteer support," said Kuppermann.
If you’re looking to get involved locally, there’s an event in Clayton every July. Make-A-Wish kids and their families get to experience the fun of speed boating and so much more.
"We can never have enough volunteers or enough helping hands," said Nolan Ferris, 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run board member. "When they physically get geared up, and the emotion that's shown when they're walking down the dock, sometimes maybe it's a little wondering, a little scared feeling, a little unsure of what's going to take place, their emotion when they come back down that dock after they're gotten off that boat is the complete opposite. Smiling from ear to ear."
If you want to be a part of creating memories or success stories, reach out to Make-A-Wish at cny.wish.org or the charity poker run at thousandislandsrun.com.
