Celebrating 35 years of granting wishes

"We can never have enough volunteers or enough helping hands," said Nolan Ferris, 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run board member. "When they physically get geared up, and the emotion that's shown when they're walking down the dock, sometimes maybe it's a little wondering, a little scared feeling, a little unsure of what's going to take place, their emotion when they come back down that dock after they're gotten off that boat is the complete opposite. Smiling from ear to ear."