David Schwartz, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David Schwartz, 89, of Samaritan Keep Home passed away on Monday January 27th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
David was born on November 8th, 1930 to the late Philip and Ida (Harrison) Schwartz. He was raised in Stelton, NJ where he attended a two-room schoolhouse. When he was a teenager during WWII, his parents moved to Brooklyn, where David worked as a bicycle messenger on Wall Street. The job left him with an encyclopedic knowledge of how to get around in the city.
On June 30th, 1977 David married Ann Tupper in Glens Falls, NY.
David served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After he left the service, he went to Columbia College obtaining his Bachelors Degree before obtaining his Masters in Library Science from the Columbia School of Library Science. David went on to work for several libraries in New Jersey and New York. He ended his career as a librarian for the Watertown Correctional Facility, where he retired in 1990.
David is survived by his wife Ann, and predeceased by his parents.
David was a talented musician who played the guitar and violin.
His wit and gift for friendship will be missed by his many friends.
There will be calling hours at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY on Thursday January 30th, 2020 from 2pm-4pm with a service to follow. Burial will be at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls, NY at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
