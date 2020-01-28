Gardner’s complaint against ex-city manager is now in NY’s hands

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just because Watertown is finished with its investigation into now-former City Manager Rick Finn, it doesn't mean the issue goes away.
7 News has learned Erin Gardner, superintendent of the Parks and Recreation Department, also filed the complaint with New York State’s Division of Human Rights.
Gardner's complaint against Finn accused the city manager of creating a hostile work environment and cited more than half a dozen instances with witnesses.
An independent group hired by the city investigated and put together a report, which was discussed last Friday in executive decision by city council.
City council said based on the consultant’s report, it “determined that the allegations received and investigated do not rise to the level of a hostile work environment, but that other issues arose during the course of the investigation which are of concern to both Finn and the city council.”
It ended with Finn resigning.
A source tells 7 News the complaint now is in the hands of New York state.
New York's Division of Human Rights protects people from discrimination at the workplace.
According to Matt Roy, human resource manager for the city, Gardner filed the complaint with the state in mid-December. He said the state will schedule a closed-doors conference with Gardner and city representatives to discuss the complaint.
Roy said if the state determines there’s evidence of a human rights violation, a public hearing will be held.
City Attorney Robert Slye said he had “zero comment.”
Gardner has been the Parks and Recreation superintendent for 8 years.
