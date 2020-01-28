Highlights & scores: M-W & Chateaugay in girls’ high school basketball

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madrid-Waddington hosted Chateaugay in girls' Northern Athletic Conference basketball Monday night.
The Yellowjackets bested Chateaugay 56-32.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 62, Lyme 25
Carthage 42, Watertown 35
South Jefferson 51, Immaculate Heart 30
Madrid-Waddington 56, Chateaugay 34
Norwood-Norfolk 47, Tupper Lake 17
St. Regis Falls 45, Parishville-Hopkinton 29
Colton-Pierrepont 31, Brushton-Moira 25
OFA 49, Massena 41
Canton 37, Malone 34
St. Lawrence Central 56, Potsdam 32
Gouverneur 59, Salmon River 24
Heuvelton 56, Lisbon 30
Hermon-DeKalb 59, Morristown 32
Hammond 83, Harrisville 34
Lowville 53, General Brown 52
Boys’ high school basketball
Gouverneur 58, Salmon River 48
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 3, Lowville 1
