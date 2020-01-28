Highlights & scores: M-W & Chateaugay in girls’ high school basketball

Tuesday morning sports wrap
January 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:09 AM

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madrid-Waddington hosted Chateaugay in girls' Northern Athletic Conference basketball Monday night.

The Yellowjackets bested Chateaugay 56-32.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 62, Lyme 25

Carthage 42, Watertown 35

South Jefferson 51, Immaculate Heart 30

Madrid-Waddington 56, Chateaugay 34

Norwood-Norfolk 47, Tupper Lake 17

St. Regis Falls 45, Parishville-Hopkinton 29

Colton-Pierrepont 31, Brushton-Moira 25

OFA 49, Massena 41

Canton 37, Malone 34

St. Lawrence Central 56, Potsdam 32

Gouverneur 59, Salmon River 24

Heuvelton 56, Lisbon 30

Hermon-DeKalb 59, Morristown 32

Hammond 83, Harrisville 34

Lowville 53, General Brown 52

Boys’ high school basketball

Gouverneur 58, Salmon River 48

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 3, Lowville 1

