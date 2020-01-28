4 inmates apparently overdose in 3 days at Cape Vincent prison

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four inmates at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility apparently overdosed and had to be revived after taking synthetic marijuana. That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The union said the synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, was in the form of white sheets of paper.
It all started on January 17 when an officer noticed a 50 year old inmate convulsing on his bed. The officer called for a medical response and staff administered Narcan to the inmate. He became conscious shortly thereafter.
The next day, two inmates were found unresponsive in the dorm bathroom. Medical staff administered three doses of Narcan to one of the inmates before he regained consciousness.
Both inmates were taken to the infirmary. In the infirmary, one of the inmates became agitated and kicked one officer and attempted to head-butt another. The officers forced the inmate to the floor where he continued to struggle. Pepper spray was administered to the get the inmate under control.
Both officers sustained injuries during the incident. One officer sustained a broken thumb and pain to his knee. The second officer had pain to his right hand and shin.
The next day, January 19, an officer found an unresponsive inmate on the bathroom floor. Medical staff administered Narcan and the inmate regained consciousness.
All inmates were treated by medical staff at the facility or at an outside hospital. They will face disciplinary charges.
Supervisors ordered a search of the dorm where the inmates were housed. Officers located multiple pieces of white sheets of paper in several inmate’s cubes. The sheets were seized as evidence and tested positive for K2.
“Our members are working diligently to stop the flow of contraband that is flooding our facilities. Despite their efforts, the drugs are still making their way into the prisons. In particular, the dangers of Synthetic Marijuana was clearly evident at Cape Vincent when four inmates overdosed in the course of three days. The quick action of the officers and medical staff likely saved those inmate’s lives. Once again, I am calling on DOCCS to implement a Secure Vendor Program in each facility. Seizures are now a daily occurrence in facilities across the state and it needs to be addressed by the administration," said NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.