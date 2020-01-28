4 inmates apparently overdose in 3 days at Cape Vincent prison

“Our members are working diligently to stop the flow of contraband that is flooding our facilities. Despite their efforts, the drugs are still making their way into the prisons. In particular, the dangers of Synthetic Marijuana was clearly evident at Cape Vincent when four inmates overdosed in the course of three days. The quick action of the officers and medical staff likely saved those inmate’s lives. Once again, I am calling on DOCCS to implement a Secure Vendor Program in each facility. Seizures are now a daily occurrence in facilities across the state and it needs to be addressed by the administration," said NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska.