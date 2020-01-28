JCC seeks input on school mascot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College's Athletic Department is looking for a new school mascot.
The college is working with a graphics company from Ohio to re-brand and reboot the Cannoeers’ logo.
On Thursday, college officials will start meeting with students, staff, alumni, and members of the community to get input for the new logo.
Jeff Wiley, director of athletics, says the college hopes to have the new logo by the start of next academic year.
"We are looking to move into the future. We want something nice and fresh, something to bring school spirit. We haven't had an official logo here in our our history. I hope we do get a mascot that we can have dress up running around at our events and bring some school pride," he said.
The community input session will be held Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Building E, Room 130. RSVP to marketing@sunyjefferson.edu.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.