JCC’s Super Science Saturday This Weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will host its annual exploration of careers in mathematics and science this weekend.
Biology professor Mark Irwin and assistant biology professor Jerry Zoanetti were on 7 News This Morning to talk about Super Science Saturday.
Watch the video for their interview.
Super Science Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at various buildings on campus.
It's primarily targeted to students in grades 5 through 8, but it's a fun experience for all ages.
Admission is free.
Find out more at www.sunyjefferson.edu.
