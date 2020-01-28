JCC’s Super Science Saturday This Weekend

Super Science Saturday
January 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 8:55 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will host its annual exploration of careers in mathematics and science this weekend.

Biology professor Mark Irwin and assistant biology professor Jerry Zoanetti were on 7 News This Morning to talk about Super Science Saturday.

Watch the video for their interview.

Super Science Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at various buildings on campus.

It's primarily targeted to students in grades 5 through 8, but it's a fun experience for all ages.

Admission is free.

Find out more at www.sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.