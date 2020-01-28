Joan A. (Denny) Lumley, 84, of Heuvelton

Joan is survived by a son, Michael R. Countryman and his wife, Renee, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; a step-daughter, Kathryn L. Howard of Boise, Idaho; two step-sons, Michael J. Lumley of Boise, Idaho and Scott E. Lumley of Boise, Idaho; two sisters, Patricia Martel, of Ogdensburg, New York and Mary Wood of Leesburg, Florida; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Malloy and Wendy Peters, ; two step granddaughters, Amy Wamhoff and Lindsay Breidenbach; two step grandsons, Ryan Howard and Seth Sudol several great grandchildren; a special cousin, Frances Raven and nieces, nephews and cousins.