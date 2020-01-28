BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kevin E. Hughes, 59, of Brownville, passed away January 26, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin was born March 5, 1960, in Vineland, New Jersey, son of Edmund and Evelyn Morrow Hughes. During his childhood, the family moved to Northern New York where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1978 and received his associate degree from Jefferson Community College in Hospitality and Tourism.
On May 9, 1981 he married Debi DeGennaro in Pamelia, New York. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time playing and laughing with his grandchildren – something that brought him much joy and lifted his spirits even through his illness.
Kevin was employed on Fort Drum for 27 years, initially managing the dining facilities under the food service contract operated by CNY/MPSI. He was later hired by M.A.C. Construction, Corp. to manage the housing maintenance contract, which was later awarded to Omega QSE, Inc.
Kevin took great pride in serving the military and their families through his work under these contracts, and was awarded the prestigious Blue Ribbon Contractor award for nine consecutive years. For the past five years he has been a maintenance supervisor at Jefferson Community College until he took a leave of absence due to his illness.
An avid hunter, Kevin also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and getting together with “the uncles” for a friendly game of cards. Kevin was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed creating new songs in both the rock and country genres that he would share with his family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his friendly nature and his ability to see things from a different perspective.
Kevin will be greatly missed by his surviving family, which include his wife, Debi Hughes, two daughters, Cheyenne Hughes-Reid and her husband Dan Reid, of Hockessin, Delaware, Cianna Hughes, Brownville, a brother, Wayne (Julie), Brownville, two sisters, Kelly (Mike) Lane, Summerville, South Carolina, Renee (Rob) Montague, Galway, NY, , three grandchildren, Landen, Grayson and Leighton, several nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Brad.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31st from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. and will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 P.M. at The Italian American Civic Association. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin’s memory to the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance (https://kccure.org/).
