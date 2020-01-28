A little slick to start, then mostly dry & cloudy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was some freezing drizzle early Tuesday, which was making untreated surfaces slick and slippery.
Most of the day will be dry, but cloudy with a flurry here or there.
Temperatures started a few degrees cooler than Monday and they'll stay that way.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s.
Temperature dip into the teens overnight and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 20s.
Overnight lows into Thursday will reach to around zero.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.
It will be around 30 on Friday under partly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the low to mid-30s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Snow and rain will mix Saturday, there’s a chance of snow on Sunday, and mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday.
