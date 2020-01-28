WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Little Theatre of Watertown Announces Cast of Next Production
Extremities is a drama that was produced off-Broadway in the 1980’s. This provocative, controversial drama asks the question what happens when a victim turns the tables on her attacker? How far is too far when it comes to revenge?
CAST:
Raul – Doug Rice
Marjorie - Leah Beyer
Terry -Samantha Mariam
Patricia - Michelle Smiley
Performances are at:
April 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm
April 19 at 1:00 pm
At the Sackets Harbor Ballroom
This powerful highly-charged drama deals with difficult themes and has adult language and subject matter.
