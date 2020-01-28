Little Theatre of Watertown Announces Cast of Next Production

April 16, 17, 18 and 19 (Source: Little Theatre of Watertown)
By Craig Thornton | January 28, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:17 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Extremities is a drama that was produced off-Broadway in the 1980’s. This provocative, controversial drama asks the question what happens when a victim turns the tables on her attacker? How far is too far when it comes to revenge?

CAST:

Raul – Doug Rice

Marjorie - Leah Beyer

Terry -Samantha Mariam

Patricia - Michelle Smiley

Performances are at:

April 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm

April 19 at 1:00 pm

At the Sackets Harbor Ballroom

This powerful highly-charged drama deals with difficult themes and has adult language and subject matter.

