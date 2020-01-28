Ogdensburg council votes against terminating trail project

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city lawmakers voted Monday night to continue work on extending the Maple City Trail.
Council members considered a resolution that would put a stop to the project and have the city withdraw its application for federal funding.
That funding will pay for 80 percent of the project, which will restore the Black Bridge and extend the trail.
Council member John Rishe says he was concerned about liability and thought money could be better spent on another city project.
But some residents told the council the trails could help bring tourism and new residents to the area.
“By expanding the trail and by getting into fishing derbies, we are promoting the tourism,” Ogdensburg resident Tom Hannan said. “One area the city can benefit from is tourism -- that is an area that we have that we can expand on and that we can bring in revenue and hopefully jobs.”
Council members also voted to name Don McCarthy acting fire chief.
He will serve in that role until April 17.
The city is in the middle of a hiring freeze and the council is considering combining the role of fire chief and police chief.
