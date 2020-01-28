Patricia Ann Potter, 78, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia (‘Pat’) Ann Potter, 78, of Jefferson Street, died Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 at Martha and Mary Health Services in Poulsbo, WA.
A funeral Mass will be said at Noon on Friday January 31st at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Black River Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 30th at Iseneker Funeral Home in Lowville, NY.
There will be a reception and dance at the VFW, 7744 W State St, Lowville, NY from 6-9PM on Friday January 31st with a live band starting at 7pm. All are welcome.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Timothy Waite and his husband, Jhumar Ray of Makakilo, HI; Jeffrey Waite and his wife, Jocelyn of Bainbridge Island, WA; Scott Waite and his wife, Lanette of Clifton, VA; Troy Potter of Canberra, Australia; step children and their spouses, Jacqueline Boomer of Owego, NY; Cheryl Fuller and her husband, Landis of Evans Mills, NY; Kevin Potter and his wife, Kim of McDade, TX; a step-daughter-in-law, Anne Potter of Longmont, CO; eight grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Potter was predeceased by her two brothers, Leo Pete, Jr. and Ronald Pete; and a step-son, James Potter.
Pat was born on June 17, 1941 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late Leo Pete and Eva Souva. She graduated from Carthage Augustinian Academy in 1958. On January 7, 1972, she married Sherwood J. “Sherb” Potter at Lowville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Nay officiating. Mr. Potter passed away on April 22, 2014.
Pat dedicated her life to the care and love of children. She provided child care services within her home for over 40 years assisting hundreds of families in providing love and care for their children while they were working. She was well known in Lowville for her dedicated child care
services and was highly sought after. She loved children and the children she looked after loved her with many keeping in contact long after they left her care.
Further demonstrating her dedication to young people, Pat also worked in Cub Scout and Boy Scout Programs for over 50 years in various roles including Secretary, Awards Coordinator, and Den Mother.
She enjoyed spending time with family, dancing, gardening, cooking attending local high school sporting events, and hosting monthly card parties with close friends.
Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave. Lowville, NY 13367. .
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.