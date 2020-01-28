Renovation to begin at Samaritan Medical Center emergency department

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first major renovation to the patient pavilion at Samaritan Medical Center will get underway this week for the emergency department.
Starting Wednesday the emergency room waiting area and check in space will be closed for for renovations. The primary purpose for the renovations to the 10 year old space is to promote patient privacy and comfort.
The temporary waiting room will be at the main entrance of the hospital. Construction is set to take 4 months.
"We recognize that it's often the front door to the hospital and we see a lot of patients coming through it and making sure it's as up to date, it's as comfortable and it's as private as it could be," said SMC Director of Communication and Public Relations Leslie DiStefano
Hospital officials say in a 4 month period, the emergency room at Samaritan sees nearly 16,000 patients. Hospital staff says they will assist patients with the altered route.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.