Slippery conditions send car off the road

HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two women were sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after slippery conditions caused their vehicle to go off the road in the town of Hounsfield Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on County Route 62 at the intersection of Everleigh Road.
A Jeep SUV was traveling east it rolled onto its side when the driver lost control.
Sackets Harbor Fire Department and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded and assisted the two occupants out of the vehicle.
Guilfoyle Ambulance transported both women to Samaritan for treatment of minor injuries.
