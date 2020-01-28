Stefanik warns against calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says if the Senate calls former National Security Adviser John Bolton as a witness in President Donald Trump’ impeachment trial, it could open the door to calling the whistleblower who started the impeachment process.
She made those comments during an appearance on Monday’s CBS Evening News as she and other members of Trump’s House defense team sat down with Norah O’Donnell.
News broke that Bolton has written in an upcoming book that President Trump told him directly that he withheld funding from Ukraine because the president wanted that country to investigate his political rivals.
Stefanik said the idea of calling witnesses is very important.
"Oftentimes we're asked over 50 percent of the American people want us to call witnesses, that doesn't just mean John Bolton, that means the whistleblower, that means Hunter Biden, and it really opens up challenges for the Democrats.
The trial resumes Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.