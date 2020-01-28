Thousand Islands Ensemble To Hold Annual Dessert Theater

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Select Vocal Ensemble is holding its 22nd annual Dessert Theater next week.
Senior members Alyssa Nugara and Kassandra Votra say the event will raise money for the ensemble's trip to Montreal later this year.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7 in the high school auditorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Besides dessert, there will be plenty of singing and dancing.
Tickets are $10.
You can email ingersonk@tics.org to find out more.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.