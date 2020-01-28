Tomorrow’s Health: prostate cancer survival, unnecessary surgeries & autism symptoms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New research suggests access to health care is one of the main reasons African American men have lower prostate cancer survival rates than white patients.
The study in the journal "Cancer" found African American men who received equal access care from the veterans affairs health system had similar outcomes as white men.
That's in stark contrast to the general trend where African American men are more than twice as likely to die from the disease.
Unnecessary surgeries
Researchers in Australia say many patients are suffering invasive treatments for cancers that are harmless if left undetected or untreated.
The study suggests 24 percent of cancers in men were over-diagnosed and 18 percent were over-diagnosed in women.
Autism symptoms
A drug to treat fluid buildup in the body seems to improve some of the symptoms of autism in young children.
The study from researchers in China and Britain says the medication works by targeting the brain’s neurotransmitters that help nerve cells in the brain communicate.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.