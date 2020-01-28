Transitions - Faculty Lecture - Recital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music invites the public to enjoy "Transitions," a faculty lecture-recital led by pianist Gary Busch, in collaboration with members of the vocal, string and wind faculties.
The free performance will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.
The presentation celebrates Franz Schubert's birthday and the start of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birth year, and will feature chamber music works by both composers.
The concert's featured works will include Beethoven's "Quintet in E-Flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16," and his song cycle, "An die ferne Geliebte (To the Distant Beloved)." The recital will also include Schubert's "Arpeggione" sonata for cello and piano, and his very last song, "Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (The Shepherd on the Rock)," for soprano, clarinet and piano.
A professor of piano and music history, Busch will both perform and offer commentary throughout the evening. Along with Busch, the faculty performers include Lauren Becker (horn), Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet), Marie-Élaine Gagnon (cello), Donald George (tenor), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Carol Lowe (bassoon) and Deborah Massell (soprano).
This concert will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the performance time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/streaming
