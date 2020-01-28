Village justice running for St. Lawrence County judge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former village of Canton justice Greg Storie wants to be the next St. Lawrence County judge.
The Republican made the announcement Tuesday on the county courthouse steps in Canton.
He's the first candidate of any party to declare his candidacy.
He would fill the seat vacated when County Judge Jerome Richards retired last month.
Storie says he's a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and will bring to the bench the values he learned growing up in Rensselaer Falls.
"A judge has to be fair, honest and impartial. That's a base. But also, a judge had to have enough experience where they have to understand the law. They have to understand evidence," he said.
Storie says he will also seek the Conservative Party endorsement.
Primary day is June 23. Election day is November 3.
