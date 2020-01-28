Watertown man accused of trying to meet 12 year old girl for sex

KINGSTON, PA (WWNY) - A 35 year old Watertown man is accused of trying to meet a 12 year old girl for sex in Pennsylvania.
Shane Torpey of 766 West Main Street was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility.
Police in Kingston, Pennsylvania say a mother reported her daughter was having an explicit conversation with a man on the social media app Snapchat.
In the conversations, police said the man told the girl that he is a 25 year old male from the Philadelphia area. The girl stated that she is 12 years old.
According to police, the suspect stated that “age is just a number” and went on to ask the girl if she was a virgin, and that he wants to be her “first.”
Police said the suspect then sent the girl a clothed photograph of himself and asked the girl to send “sexy” photographs of herself to him.
Police then took over the girl's phone and Snapchat account and continued contact with him.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect through Snapchat as Shane Torpey.
Prior to setting up a meeting location with the Torpey, police said Torpey asked if he could pick up the girl from school. The undercover officer, posing as the girl, added that when they met up, the suspect and victim would “talk and kiss.”
Torpey then allegedly said that sexual intercourse would take place if the victim wanted to and additionally added that the victim will see his penis when they meet up. On numerous occasions, the Torpey allegedly stated that the victim is “sexy” and wanted to have sexual contact with her.
Investigators set up arrangements to meet with Torpey when the girl got out of school.
Police said they took him into custody in the parking lot of the Kingston Swimming Pool, where he was holding his cell phone, with his Snapchat screen displaying messages with the undercover police officer.
After being taken into custody, police said they asked Torpey what his fascination is with young girls. According to the criminal complaint, Torpey told police that it's "taboo" and it's exciting to be with young girls.
The complaint also says Torpey told police he "has a problem and needs some type of counseling for continuing to chat with minor females after getting arrested."
Torpey was arraigned on the charges and ordered held in jail with bail set at $50,000.
Police said Torpey is currently out on bail out of New York state for a similar incident that happened last March relating to minor girls.
