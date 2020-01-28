Worried about the novel coronavirus? Local health officials offer reality check

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The coronavirus is a health pandemic in China where more than 80 people have died. With a handful of cases in the U.S., local health officials say the coronavirus is something they are aware of but warn you should be far more worried about something else that is in the U.S. already and is 100 times more deadly than the coronavirus - the flu.
If you live in the north country, should you be worried about catching the coronavirus?
"You should have a concern if you have traveled to China or had had contact with someone who was diagnosed. That is really the greatest threat. If you don't have any of those risk factors, the chances of getting coronavirus, the novel coronavirus are pretty slim," said Marcia Ashline, supervising public health nurse, Lewis County.
Lewis County Public Health nurses say the symptoms of the novel coronavirus are runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever - very similar to the common cold, but much more severe. There 5 confirmed cases in the United States so far, none in New York.
"Nobody here in Lewis County, unless you've traveled to the high risk areas, should be concerned," said Maryann Vargulick, communal disease nurse.
While the novel coronavirus is taking over headlines, health officials are paying attention. They say if you should be worried about catching anything, it should be the flu.
"We have had some years that have been more severe and it's just been one of those years," said Ashline.
According the the Centers for Disease Control, this year alone there were 15 million cases of the flu in the U.S. and 8,200 people died from flu complications.
There is still time to get a flu shot. Lewis County has seen just more than 100 cases this year and health officials want to emphasize you should wash your hands, cover your mouth, and stay home if you are feeling ill.
