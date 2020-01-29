After Cape Vincent prison inmates apparently overdose, officials speak out about contraband problems

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials say contraband in state prisons is at a historic high. The most popular item is synthetic marijuana.
Unlike traditional marijuana, the effects of synthetic marijuana are extremely unpredictable.
Experts say across the state, contraband like synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2 or Spice, is creeping into correctional facilities.
Earlier this month, in the three days between January 17 and 19, four inmates at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility apparently overdosed on K2, recieving it in the mail in the form of paper. Experts say it's a dangerous drug that's undetectable and can cause violent behavior.
"They could have violent episodes, they could hallucinate, they could have a loss of identity and just seem completely out of control and unpredicatable," said Bill Bowman, PIVOT executive director.
Such was the case with one of the inmates who overdosed. After being administered Narcan to regain consciousness, he became agitated and attacked two officers, according to their union.
In addition to being a danger to those around them, inmates using K2 also risk death.
"People have high pulse rate, people can go into cardiac arrest," said Bowman.
But how can prisons stop an undetectable drug from getting in? The correctional officers union says start by having a secure vendor program for packages.
"Because right now, how packages come to the facility for inmates is, their families go to the stores, they box up food and they send it to the facility. Well, what's happening is, they're opening up cans and bags and they're resealing them professionally so it's undetectable. So a secure vendor program would make it to where they order from a place like Amazon, they go right from the warehouse to the facility; that way no one would be able to tamper with the package," said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA central region vice president.
Hluska also suggests each prison have a K9 officer for visitors who may come in with contraband.
"We need to keep our members safe, that's the goal here, and the steps that the state's taking right now is not keeping our members safe. It's putting them in harm's way," he said.
The state Department of Corrections says it has already taken significant steps to stop contraband like K2 from getting into correctional facilities. They listed things like body cams, mail scanners, and increased screening for staff. They did mention more K9 officers, but did not mention a secure vendor program for packages.
