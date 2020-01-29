Car-Freshner celebrates iconic brand in big way

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Car-Freshner Corporation is most known for those Little Trees in your car that dangle from the rear view mirror. But you might not know, they have a big Little Tree in Watertown.
"We're standing at the base of the tree where the trail actually starts. If you were thinking about the air freshener, this would be where the name of the fragrance would be," said Jon Terpstra, human resources manager.
Terpstra is talking about a trail that, from the air, is in the shape of Car-Freshner's iconic Little Trees air fresheners.
There was a walking path that stood for years there, but in 2016, a Car-Freshner employee suggested why not make the simple trail a tree.
"We're really proud of our brand and they went with it," said Andrea Simmons, director of safety and regulatory affairs. "It's pretty accurate; it is designed specifically to be the dimensions of the tree."
The tree trail spans .6 miles for employees to enjoy.
"It's open to employees. It's not public access. It's just a way for our employees to enjoy the outside," said Simmons.
That is enjoying the outdoors safely and off of the industrial park roads. Terpstra often uses the trail during his work week.
"I like to tie it into some of my workouts, especially during the summertime when the weather is nice," he said.
He says he appreciates the environment it provides employees.
"It's just a really big fresh air spot that you can go and it's quiet. You don't hear traffic from the highway or anything like that. It's just a good place where you can clear your mind and be outside," he said.
Rain, shine, or snow, the tree will be right there for a break and a breath of fresh air.
