Car overturns in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A car overturned in a crash in the city of Watertown Tuesday evening.
Crews were called a little after 6:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Holcomb Street.
City police arrived to find a silver Hyundai Elantra overturned and propped against a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Police say the truck was parked on the side of the road with no one inside.
The driver of the Hyundai was checked by paramedics at the scene and did not receive further treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
