Charles A. Stroup Jr., 77, of Watertown

On June 9, 1979 he married Judy Clark at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Miami, FL. Mr. Stroup was a manager for Sun Chevrolet body shop in FL. The couple moved back to Watertown to help take care of Judy’s Mother and the family business, Empsall’s Department Store. Mr. Stroup also managed the body shop for Northrop Ford. He later worked at Stream Global Services in customer service.