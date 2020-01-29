WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles A. Stroup, Jr., 77, of Watertown died January 24, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village with his wife Judy at his side.
Mr. Stroup was born September 29, 1942 in Omaha, Nebraska, a son of Charles A. and Garnet Olson Stroup, Sr. He attended Edison High School in North Miami, FL. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
On June 9, 1979 he married Judy Clark at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Miami, FL. Mr. Stroup was a manager for Sun Chevrolet body shop in FL. The couple moved back to Watertown to help take care of Judy’s Mother and the family business, Empsall’s Department Store. Mr. Stroup also managed the body shop for Northrop Ford. He later worked at Stream Global Services in customer service.
He enjoyed golfing and was a former member at the Watertown Golf Club and a former member of the American Legion Post 61 Watertown. Mr. Stroup received his Captain’s license and chartered fishing trips. He enjoyed sport fishing especially with his friends and family in the Florida Keyes and Miami.
Surviving besides his wife Judy are, several cousins to include Barbra Dana, many nieces and nephews
There are no calling hours or funeral at this time. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
