Dry until the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country will finish out the workweek with dry skies.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s.
It gets chilly overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits below zero.
It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-20s on Thursday and partly sunny and around 30 on Friday.
We could see a mix of snow and rain Saturday afternoon, more snow and rain on Sunday, a small chance of mixed precipitation on Monday, and more mixed precipitation on Tuesday.
It will be in the mid-30s for the weekend and close to 40 for Monday and Tuesday.
