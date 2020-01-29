Empire State Winter Games torch comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Empire State Winter Games torch is heading to Lake Placid and it made a stop in Watertown.
It's the first year the torch has come to the city.
Members of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown heading to the games had the chance to skate with the torch Wednesday.
It took place on the ice of the Watertown Municipal Arena - 14 skaters from the club will be competing in the games this weekend.
Some shared what it means to them to have the torch in Watertown.
"For it to be able to come here is really big for the Watertown Ice Arena," said Olivia Walton, who skated with the torch.
"Since it's something new, it's like a new opportunity to do something," said Brandi Allen, who skated with the torch.
"Skating with the torch is going to be really fun, having the opportunity to share it with everybody," said Mara Stone, who skated with the torch.
It's the 40th year of the Empire State Winter Games.
The torch’s next stop will be at SUNY Canton.
