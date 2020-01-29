ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Evelyn “Diane” Hanan, 73, of Adams, died at her home Tuesday evening. There are no public services. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
Born July 8, 1946 in Kingston, PA, daughter of James and Evelyn (Weidner) Price, she graduated from Northumberland High School in 1964.
She married Thomas Hanan July 12, 1964. The couple lived in PA following their marriage the couple lived in PA for several yearsbefowre moving to Adams in 1978 where they lived the rest of their married life.
Diane as as a personnel manager at Sears and later as a receptionist at Schwerzman & Wise Law Firm, retiring in 2013.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Hanan, Adams; a daughter Charlene (Stephane) Poirier, Groton, CT; one sister Natalie (Oliver) Eichner, Ledyard, CT; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a brother Robert Price.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7715 Black River Rd, Watertown, NY 13601
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
