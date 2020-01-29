Harrisville Pirates aim for fourth trip to state final four

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Harrisville boys' basketball team would like to make a fourth straight trip to the state Class D final four.
Last year's was one for the ages.
The Pirates would like nothing better than to repeat last year's success.
A lot of hard work went into the state championship season.
That third straight trip to the final four proved to be the winning one.
"I don't know necessarily if that was a goal," coach Brian Coloney said. "It's something we worked for and these kids the last few years just put in so much work during the summers."
The coach has more to say in the video. He’s joined by players Nathan Schmitt, Nolan Parow, Adam Szlamczynski, and Jadon Sullivan.
