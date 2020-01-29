Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ hoops & swimming

Wednesday morning sports wrap
January 29, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 7:37 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Malone traveled to Canton for a Northern Athletic Conference boys' basketball match-up.

Malone rallied from 9 points behind to beat Canton 65-56.

Also in the video are highlights from Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam hosting Gouverneur in boys' NAC swimming.

The first event, the 200-meter relay, was won by the Canton team of Cooper Stuntz, Leon Lufkin, Michael Bolesh, and Ryan Shipp in 1:56.68 seconds.

Canton's Lufkin captured the 50-meter freestyle in a time of 24.17.

In the 400-meter freestyle, Gouverneur's Carter Tharret, Gabe Hance, Carter Todd, and Riley Shepard won.

Hance also won the 100-freestyle.

Gouverneur's Anthony Dejesus won the 100 breaststroke, Steven Delity took first in the 50 free, and Canton's Bolesh won the 100 backstroke.

Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam went on to beat Gouverneur 64-45.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 56, Carthage 48

Lyme 74, Copenhagen 66 (2OT)

Alexandria 65, Sandy Creek 36

Indian River 69, Immaculate Heart 18

Brushton-Moira 81, Colton-Pierrepont 39

Chateaugay 79, Madrid-Waddington 44

Parishville-Hopkinton 65, St. Regis Falls 46

Norwood-Norfolk 75, Tupper Lake 49

OFA 75, Massena 35

Malone 65, Canton 56

St. Lawrence Central 64, Potsdam 45

Lisbon 59, Heuvelton 52

Hermon-DeKalb 50, Morristown 48

Harrisville 97, Hammond 51

Girls’ high school basketball

Lowville 52, Beaver River 23

Sackets Harbor 30, Belleville Henderson 25

Indian River 55, Immaculate Heart 11

Brushton-Moira 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 31

Thousand Islands 51, LaFargeville 37

Men’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 64

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 51, Clarkson 32

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, General Brown 0

Carthage 3, Watertown 0

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 2, Union 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 64, Gouverneur 45

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 53, OFA 18

