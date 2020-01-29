Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ hoops & swimming

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Malone traveled to Canton for a Northern Athletic Conference boys' basketball match-up.
You can watch highlights in the video.
Malone rallied from 9 points behind to beat Canton 65-56.
Also in the video are highlights from Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam hosting Gouverneur in boys' NAC swimming.
The first event, the 200-meter relay, was won by the Canton team of Cooper Stuntz, Leon Lufkin, Michael Bolesh, and Ryan Shipp in 1:56.68 seconds.
Canton's Lufkin captured the 50-meter freestyle in a time of 24.17.
In the 400-meter freestyle, Gouverneur's Carter Tharret, Gabe Hance, Carter Todd, and Riley Shepard won.
Hance also won the 100-freestyle.
Gouverneur's Anthony Dejesus won the 100 breaststroke, Steven Delity took first in the 50 free, and Canton's Bolesh won the 100 backstroke.
Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam went on to beat Gouverneur 64-45.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 56, Carthage 48
Lyme 74, Copenhagen 66 (2OT)
Alexandria 65, Sandy Creek 36
Indian River 69, Immaculate Heart 18
Brushton-Moira 81, Colton-Pierrepont 39
Chateaugay 79, Madrid-Waddington 44
Parishville-Hopkinton 65, St. Regis Falls 46
Norwood-Norfolk 75, Tupper Lake 49
OFA 75, Massena 35
Malone 65, Canton 56
St. Lawrence Central 64, Potsdam 45
Lisbon 59, Heuvelton 52
Hermon-DeKalb 50, Morristown 48
Harrisville 97, Hammond 51
Girls’ high school basketball
Lowville 52, Beaver River 23
Sackets Harbor 30, Belleville Henderson 25
Indian River 55, Immaculate Heart 11
Brushton-Moira 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 31
Thousand Islands 51, LaFargeville 37
Men’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 64
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 51, Clarkson 32
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, General Brown 0
Carthage 3, Watertown 0
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 2, Union 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 64, Gouverneur 45
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 53, OFA 18
