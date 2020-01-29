Jefferson, Lewis counties have some of NY’s highest jobless rates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and Lewis counties have the second and third highest unemployment rates in New York state.
The state Labor Department released the jobless numbers for December 2019.
Not only did the north country's unemployment rates continue to rise, they also continue to be among the state's highest.
Jefferson County's unemployment rate 6.8 percent in December. That's up from 5.9 percent the previous year.
Lewis County's rate rose from 5.8 percent last year to 6.6 percent last month.
Only Hamilton County had a higher rate than Jefferson and Lewis counties, coming in at 9.2 percent.
St. Lawrence County's rate was 5.7 percent, up from 5.1 percent the year before.
The lowest rate was 2.7 percent in Queens County.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4 percent in December 2019.
