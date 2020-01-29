Man gets no prison time in connection with Watertown break-ins

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 36 year old man, who pleaded guilty in connection with a series of break-ins in Watertown, will see no prison time.
John Kellogg, who faced 2 years in prison, was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to time served and 5 years probation.
He pleaded guilty in October to second-degree attempted burglary.
In November 2018, Kellogg and an alleged accomplice were accused of breaking into an apartment on East Lynde Street and two apartments at Huntington Heights. During the spree, police said one of them threatened people with an ice pick.
A grand jury indicted Kellogg on more than two dozen charges including:
- First-degree burglary
- Third-degree criminal mischief
- Fourth-degree criminal mischief
- Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree menacing
- Second-degree harassment
