Michael Guay, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael R. Guay, of Water Street, age 61, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning (January 27, 2020) at Massena Memorial Hospital.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
As per Michaels wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral serves. A celebration of Michael’s life at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Michael was born to the late Leo P. and Patricia (Leaney) Guay in Massena, NY on May 17, 1958
He attended Massena schools and later entered in the Army reserves. He was a Massena cab driver for many years, driving for various local companies.
Michael is survived by his loving companion for the past 25 years, Kathryn J. Graton, his sister Mary Terry and her husband Rick, of Massena, NY along with a niece, Rauchell LaPorte of Massena, NY, step-niece Kristine Sharp of Massena, NY and a nephew, Andrew (Samantha) Judware of Dover, DE.
Michael enjoyed spending many hours with his hobby models, collectible diecast matchbox cars, and family pets. He was also a past member of the Massena Moose Lodge.
Michael will be remembered by his Massena Independent Living Center (MILC) Crew, and caring family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Michael’s family, please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
