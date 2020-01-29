Muriel “Mimi” Jeanne Kendall, 91, Watertown & Wellesley Island

Mimi was a Cub Scout Mother for all three of her sons. For several years, Mimi volunteered at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown. She served as a member of the board for the Thousand Island Park library, the House of the Good Samaritan Auxiliary, and the Watertown Community Concert Association. She also sang with the Watertown Male Chorus, and belonged to a hospital auxiliary Twig.