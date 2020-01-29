Need food for ‘The Big Game’? Call the Salvation Army

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you'd like some munchies for "The Big Game" this weekend, the Watertown Salvation Army has got you covered.
Maj. Karen Smullen says the Salvation Army will be selling wings and fries on Sunday, February 2.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
A dozen wings and an order of fries cost $10 (cash only). You have a choice between hot, barbecue, and plain. You get celery and blue cheese dressing on the side.
You can pick up your wings at the Salvation Army from 2 to 5 p.m.
Pre-orders are preferred. Call 315-782-4470.
