Noble named head JCC baseball coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Rapids general manager Brandon Noble has been named head coach of the Jefferson Community College baseball team.
Noble will also serve in the athletics department on a full-time basis.
Noble, who has been with the Rapids since March 2018, will take over the JCC baseball program following John Northrop.
Noble played for the Cannoneers for two seasons and was a volunteer assistant coach during the 2018-2019 season.
With the experience gained over two years with the Rapids and his involvement in the community, Noble will remain with the Rapids, but in a new role.
He will become director of operations and continue actively working with the Rapids in preparation for the 2020 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.
A new Rapids general manager will be announced in the coming days.
