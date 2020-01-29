Putting finishing touches on Ice Palace

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a wonder of the North Country - The Ice Palace in Saranac Lake. This week, everyone working on the frosty creation is in deadline mode.
they're putting the finishing touches on this year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake.
“You know it's that crazy Saranac Lake. We're up in the woods, in the middle of nowhere. And you know everyone seems to have a connection to Saranac Lake somehow,” said Joe Plumb, ice house builder.
Everyone re-makes those connections at the annual Winter Carnival. And the Ice Palace is at its center. Thousands of blocks of ice, 500 pounds each. For two weeks, it's a world-wide attraction.
“We've had people from Australia, Sweden, England, a lot of Canadians of course. They come from everywhere,” said Dean Baker, Ice Palace committee chairman.
This year the theme is 'Myths & Legends.' Big Foot is there for photo ops. There's a maze and a tower stairway. At least 100 volunteers have pitched in. Why?
“I don't know. I've done this for 38 years. Most of the people here have been around for 10, 15 years. It's just something we do every winter to break it up – and it's a lot of fun,” said Baker.
The blocks of ice are ever so carefully placed. The 'mortar' that glues them together, slush, is firmly packed in every space.
Winter Carnival kicks off Friday with the coronation of the king and queen at the town hall. And then Saturday night – the main event. That's when they light up the enormous Ice Palace before thousands of people.
“They'll throw a big switch and the lights will come on and thousands of people across the street will go, 'Oooh! and Aaah!' They'll have a good time,” said Baker.
The Winter Carnival goes on for two weeks. There are events all day and all night all over Saranac Lake. And of course, the Ice Palace will lend its frosty touch.
