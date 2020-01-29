Richard E. Jackson, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard E. Jackson, 74, Watertown, passed away Friday, January 24th 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he was a resident.
Services are for the convenience of the family. Spring burial will be in the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Georgiana Jackson, Watertown; several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Donna Chapman.
Richard was born in Watertown September 8th, 1945, a son to Emmett J. and Marie E. Gardner Jackson. He graduated from Watertown High School. Richard served with the US Navy 6th Fleet in Naples Italy from January of 1966 until his honorable discharge in November of 1969.
Richard graduated from Jefferson Community College with an associates degree and a bachelors degree from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
He worked in the Logistics department at Chapin Watermatics for 25 years until retiring.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Stoney Creek Fishing Club.
