The Rock Church offering free clothing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's called the Rock Closet and it's a place people can come to get free clothing and other items.
The Rock Church Pastor Sabrina Jamerson and Christine Orr appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the store.
The grand opening will be February 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Church in the Seaway Plaza in Watertown.
After that, the Rock Closet will be open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church will accept donations on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
