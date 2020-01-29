The Rock Church offering free clothing

January 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:34 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's called the Rock Closet and it's a place people can come to get free clothing and other items.

The Rock Church Pastor Sabrina Jamerson and Christine Orr appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the store. Watch their interview above.

The grand opening will be February 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Church in the Seaway Plaza in Watertown.

After that, the Rock Closet will be open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church will accept donations on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

