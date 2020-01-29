Scholarship offered for spouses of active-duty military members

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A college scholarship now available for those who hold down the home front at North Country Community College.
It's for up to $4,000 for the spouses of active-duty military service members.
It can be used for programs in high-demand, portable career fields. Practical nursing, radiology, and business are just some of those fields.
The college already has a number of service members and veterans who get college aid. Now it wants to expand that help to those at home.
“Spouses often are left to manage the household, take care of the children and so opportunities for them to get an education sometimes are limited,” said Amy Tuthill, North Country Community College recruiter. “The portable degree idea is so that as the military member moves around from station to station, the spouse can take that career with them.”
The scholarship program is called My Career Advancement Account. North Country Community College recently received Department of Defense approval to offer the program.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.