Stefanik applauds USMCA signing

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - When President Donald Trump signed into law a rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was there.
The new agreement, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which had been in place since 1994.
"This is a significant victory for the North Country," Stefanik said. "I am thrilled that the USMCA has been signed into law by President Trump.
"This agreement will expand our markets for American-made goods with two vital trading partners, boosting our North Country economy," the congresswoman said. "It also provides stability for our agriculture industry by increasing access to those markets.
"I am proud to have been an outspoken supporter of this important agreement from the beginning," Stefanik said, "and I will continue to work on behalf of North Country farmers, small businesses, manufacturers, and hardworking families to deliver crucial results like these."
Trump calls NAFTA a "nightmare." He says the agreement encouraged factories to leave the United States and relocate south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor.
The president says the new deal with Canada and Mexico will keep jobs, wealth and growth in America.
Experts say the impact will be modest, given that Canada and Mexico already represent the top two export markets for U.S. goods.
The House of Representatives, of which Stefanik is a member, passed the USMCA on December 19. The Senate passed it on January 16.
