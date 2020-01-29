Watertown man, accused of trying to meet girl for sex in Pennsylvania, allegedly did same thing in NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man, who's accused of trying to meet a 12 year old girl for sex in Pennsylvania, is out on bail for allegedly trying to commit a similar crime in upstate New York.
According to state police, 35 year old Shane Torpey of 766 West Main Street, was arrested March 7, 2019 in Essex County.
Torpey allegedly communicated with what he thought was a 14 year old girl to meet and have sexual intercourse. The girl turned out to be undercover police.
Troopers said Torpey was charged with 2 counts of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor.
He was arraigned in North Elba Town Court in Lake Placid and ordered held in the Essex County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.
According to jail officials, Torpey posted bail on April 23, 2019 after it was reduced to $1,000.
7 News has a call in to the assistant district attorney in Essex County who handled the case to find out its status. We'll update this story if we hear from him.
According to police in Kingston, Pennsylvania, Torpey tried to meet a 12 year old girl for sex in that community.
He's charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility. He's being held in jail with bail set at $50,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Torpey told police he “has a problem and needs some type of counseling for continuing to chat with minor females after getting arrested.”
