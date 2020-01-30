Audit critical of Hounsfield bill-paying

HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - State auditors found some problems with the way the town of Hounsfield pays bills.
An audit released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli Thursday says the town board did not audit claims before approving payments.
Of 166 claim vouchers reviewed -- totaling $783,400 -- the supervisor paid $124,000 in claims that were either not presented to the board or improperly paid prior to board approval.
Auditors say they also found that 11 claims totaling $10,500 lacked adequate supporting documentation and seven claims for $4,100 were paid twice.
The audit shows that town officials agreed with the state’s recommendations for tightening up their payment procedures.
The audit covered from January 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.