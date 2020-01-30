Benson Wilson Kirkby, infant

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - On the morning of Monday, January 27, 2020, with no tubes or beeping machines, Benson Wilson Kirkby passed away in the arms of his mom and dad, finally at peace.
He lived 5 months and 17 days and never knew anything but profound love from all who encountered him.
Benson was born with half a heart, many saw it as a defect- we learned that his ‘defective’ heart was much more heart than most whole hearts. Even with all the necessary daily medical cares he endured, he was always ready to make your day with his beautiful little smile, his big blue eyes and his stubborn attitude.
He is our “Sonshine” and will steer us to the light that he projected.
Benson is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Damon and Cortney. He has left behind his dino-brothers, Reaner and Marett, to keep his place in the Dino pack and to keep Mommasaurus and Daddysaurus well, healing, and entertained.
Sonnie is also survived by his grandparents, Brian and Patricia Kirkby, and Richard and Mary Wilson. Though he left us peacefully, there are so many who miss him and will carry him in their hearts forever - uncles and aunts, cousins and friends, medical staff and fellow Cardiac families, neighbors and others from all around … missing him will be a lifetime ordeal. The missing is so hard, but we know he is so busy in Heaven with his angels up there.
Benson’s journey brought the most spectacular nurses and doctors, and though they said good bye to him, they assured us of the importance of his life and their connection. Thank you to our Floor 6 South PCCC team; you are our family, Benson’s builders. Thank you to the Ronald McDonald House for the home away from home; we Kirkby’s love you all.
There will be a celebration of life for Benson on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm at the American Legion, 105 East Bronson Street, Dexter, NY. Please join us to honor Benson’s life and light, and the challenges he tackled living life with half a heart. We would appreciate you wearing red and blue, in lieu of black, to spread awareness of Congenital Heart Defects.
Memorials may be made, in memory of Benson Kirkby, to: The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY 14642, or Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, 14642 c/o PCCC department.
