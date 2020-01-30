Benson Wilson Kirkby, infant

Sonnie is also survived by his grandparents, Brian and Patricia Kirkby, and Richard and Mary Wilson. Though he left us peacefully, there are so many who miss him and will carry him in their hearts forever - uncles and aunts, cousins and friends, medical staff and fellow Cardiac families, neighbors and others from all around … missing him will be a lifetime ordeal. The missing is so hard, but we know he is so busy in Heaven with his angels up there.