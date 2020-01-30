Changing cell phone music caused Tuesday crash, police say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The driver of the car that hit a parked pickup truck and overturned on Holcomb Street in Watertown earlier this week has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device.
City police say 24 year old Timothy Peters, who lives on Holcomb Street, was driving his Hyundai Elantra south on Holcomb around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he looked down to change the music on his cell phone.
He told police he looked up to see an unoccupied parked pickup truck. He tried to swerve around it, but his car struck it in the rear and rolled onto its roof.
Police say they found the car idling and Peters nearby in the street. He was checked by Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel at the scene and declined further treatment.
