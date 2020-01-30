Deadline extended to get health insurance through NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers have a little extra time to get health insurance through the state for 2020.
The Department of Health has extended the open enrollment deadline until February 7.
New York residents have until then to apply through the state's health plan marketplace.
New York State of Health is a new way for people to shop for, compare and enroll in health coverage.
It is also the only place to get financial assistance provided by the federal government to lower the cost of your health coverage.
You can apply online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call the customer service center at 1-855-355-5777.
