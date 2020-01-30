FFA hands out chocolate milk to raise awareness of farmers’ woes

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Lowville Future Farmers of America handed out free chocolate milk to bring attention to a problem farmers are facing.
"Farmers are getting about a dollar-fifty from skim milk, when it's sold for close to four dollars and 50 cents," FFA member Anna Western said. "So, there's about a three-dollar gap of the money that farmers are not making."
To get people’s attention, they gave away chocolate milk to the first 250 people wearing flannel at Lowville’s boys varsity basketball game Wednesday.
Western says FFA members knew the drink would be popular.
"That's what's most commonly purchased in our milk machine," she said. "Right behind me, actually, you can see that most of it is chocolate milk and it's usually gone within a couple of days of refilling the milk machine."
All 250 bottles of chocolate milk come from Cummings Farms in Turin and 150 of those were donated by the Dairy Princess Committee of Lewis County.
“When our adviser Mr. Phelps said that we were going to give out chocolate milk to the first 250 people who came wearing flannel, I just kind of stepped up and said, 'well, Dairy Princess will donate 150 to make it easier,” Dairy Princess Ambassador Hannah Raymond said.
She says the message of supporting farmers should hit home in the area.
"Agriculture and farming affects everybody, especially in this town," Raymond said. "Everybody's connected, related, friends with, works with a farmer, so I felt that it would really connect to everybody personally."
FFA members presented their message at half time.
One way they say people can support farmers is by buying local dairy products.
