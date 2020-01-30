Gouverneur woman celebrates 100th birthday

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur woman is celebrating a big birthday.
Cecile Holt never thought she would live to see 100.
"I was young and I thought 30 sounded like a lot to me and I said I'll be gone by the time I'm 30 and while 30 came and another 30 came and another 30 came and now I'm 100, so the good Lord was good to me," she said.
Over the past century Cecile says she's done a lot of things and has made many memories.
"We had place up in Cranberry Lake where we went sometimes two or three times a week," she said.
Cecile's table is filled with one of her favorite things to get on her birthday - cards from friends and family
But the great-great-grandmother who still cooks and cleans says this about her age: "To me it's a number. I don't think of my age and I don't think of being old."
She says her secret to life is staying active.
"I do things. I go to the casino once a month. Twice a week I go to bingo. I play cards here two nights a week. I'm going all the time," she said.
To celebrate Cecile's big day, her family is going out to dinner and on Saturday she will be having a party here in her apartment's community room.
"It's nice. It's really nice to be remembered like I went to bingo and they had a standing ovation for me. That was embarrassing," she said.
But Cecile says in her 100 years there isn’t anything she would change because she has a beautiful life.
