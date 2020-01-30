Grasse River Players to present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Grasse River Players will present "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" to help celebrate Canton's Winterfest.
The show's director, Vania Falen, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
Performances will take place at Gulick Theatre February 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and February 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students with an ID and can be purchased at grpcanton@gmail.com.
